Zuma joining MK party is for self-interest: Mbalula

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has described former President Jacob Zuma as nothing but a counter revolutionary. Zuma was suspended by the party on Monday for joining and endorsing newly formed MK party while he was still an ANC member.

Mbalula briefed the media at Luthuli House Johannesburg today to give the outcomes of the National Executive Committee meeting.

Mbalula says that Zuma has only joined and endorsed the MK party for his own self interests.

“And others will learn that to follow him was suicidal for the South African revolution. How do you go to people and promise them a two thirds majority which will never happen? He knows, politically. He is basically dealing with people as if they attend a charismatic church that tells people eat snakes and they comply. He is not telling people what he did and why he’s being uncharacteristic as a leader, a veteran, or the ANC. He is doing that for his own self-interest.”