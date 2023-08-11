Former President Jacob Zuma will learn his fate over his incarceration term this morning.

National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale will make his decision public in a media briefing scheduled to kick off this morning.

This comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed Correctional Services’ application for leave to appeal against the decision of the Supreme Court of Appeal on Zuma’s medical parole stating that it bears “no reasonable prospects of success”.

In July 2021, Zuma was arrested at his home in Nkandla and imprisoned at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Violence led to looting and arson erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng following Zuma’s conviction.

About 350 people were killed in the unrest which cost the economy at least R50 billion.