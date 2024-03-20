Zuma to seek leave to appeal court’s retention of Downer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has told the High Court in Pietermaritzburg that his client has instructed him to seek leave to appeal today’s ruling.

Earlier, Judge Nkosinathi Chili dismissed Zuma’s application to have lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from his arms deal corruption case.

Chili has indicated that he would give the reasons for his rulings at the end of the trial.

Zuma’s corruption case has been adjourned to May 17.

VIDEO: Zuma vs Downer judgment: