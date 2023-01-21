The former president Jacob Zuma has joined the AmaZulu King Misuzulu and the traditional prime minister chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi as well as thousands of amabutho and the community for the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana.

The annual event takes place on the Isandlwana mountain in Nquthu, north of KwaZulu-Natal where AmaZulu defeated the heavily armed British army in 1879.

Meanwhile, leaders of Amabutho have called on the government to declare today a public holiday.

Commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana:



Hlatshwayo clan Chief Fisukwazi Hlatshwayo, “Reconciliation starts here today, yesterday we had a meeting with the English who lost their ancestors.

We went to the gravesite to pray for both our ancestors , we sat and talked about this day over a cup of tea and they asked how we managed to beat their ancestors who had guns and we only fought with our spears. We told them not to underestimate the power of intelezi (a traditional medicine we always use before we go out to fight.”)