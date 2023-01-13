AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is among the guests attending the Annual lecture of the late amaZulu King Cetshwayo in commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana.

The lecture being held in eMpangeni, northern KZN precedes the commemoration event of Isandlwana battle. During the Isandlwana battle AmaZulu regiments defeated British army in 1879.

The lecture focuses on educating, promoting and sharing historical facts battle of Isandlwana.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi are both expected to address the lecture later today.