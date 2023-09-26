The Mandela family has confirmed the death of Zoleka Mandela on Monday evening through a family statement. She was 43.

[BREAKING] The Mandela family has confirmed through a statement that #ZolekaMandela passed away on Monday evening. #MorningLive #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/EzDtT1zS3Q — MorningLiveSABC (@MorningLiveSABC) September 26, 2023

She was the grand-daughter of the late former President Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

In August 2022, Zoleka had announced that her cancer had returned.

A month later, she began treatment for the cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips.

Zoleka Mandela was an author and activist who had open about her terminal illness and a plan for the eventuality of her death.

In a recent interview with the SABC, Zoleka spoke openly about her terminal illness. “My children are the reason I get up everyday and I try to maximise all the opportunities I have been afforded to continue to share my story. Because I know what it feels like when you are going through something that you can’t change and you feel alone. In the end with all my past experiences, I’m really trying to use something that’s so painful in my life to try and create some kind of positive change in the lives of others.”

VIDEO | Zoleka Mandela opens up about her battle with cancer: