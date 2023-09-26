South Africans have taken to social media to convey their condolences to the Mandela family on the death of Zoleka Mandela at the age of 43.

The grand-daughter of the late former president Nelson Mandela and his late former wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died On Monday. She’s the daughter of the late Ambassador Zindzi Mandela, who passed away in 2020.

In August 2022, Zoleka had announced that her cancer had returned. A month later, the author and activist began treatment for the cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips.

Remembering Zoleka Mandela:

In a recent interview with the SABC, Zoleka spoke openly about her terminal illness.

“My children are the reason I get up everyday and I try to maximise all the opportunities I have been afforded to continue to share my story. I know what it feels like when you are going through something that you can’t change and you feel alone. In the end, with all my past experiences I’m really trying to use something that’s so painful in my life to try and create some kind of positive change in the lives of others.”

VIDEO | Zoleka Mandela opens up about her battle with cancer:

Users on social media have hailed her as a fearless fighter who inspired many about her journey while dealing with cancer.

Zoleka Mandela fought so much. She instilled hope in most of us & taught us not to ever give up even if the end is near. What an inspiration she was. I will definitely remember her resilience and gratitude. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the friends and families. 🤍🕊️ — Inno Matijane (@innomatijane) September 26, 2023

“Mothers don’t fear death. Their greatest fear is leaving their children in this world, knowing no one will love them like they do” Rest in Peace Zoleka Mandela. You fought till the end. Strength to your babies and family 🕊️🕊️🖤 pic.twitter.com/PbES4WbAvw — MaMhlanga Nompumelelo (@Mpumiln) September 26, 2023

Zoleka Mandela was a fighter, motivated a lot of people to never give up in life.

Condolences to family and friends.

Akuhlanga Lungehlanga #RIPZolekaMandela pic.twitter.com/dDo6fXoRPc — Be Humble. 🇿🇦 (@EzamaCirha) September 26, 2023

VIDEO | Zoleka Mandela passes away at age 43: