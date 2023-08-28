The opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has not yet provided evidence of his allegations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa, who has a week to take his case to court, has accused Mnangagwa of carrying out what he terms “a coup”.

This is the first time that Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) have said out loud that the elections did not meet the standards of what was required for a free, fair and credible election.

In the video below, the President stated that the elections show how mature Zimbabwe’s democracy is:

Meanwhile Mnangagwa says he was happy that he won the elections after he was declared a winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). He has trounced his main rival Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The opposition alleges that the election was rigged. ZANU-PF has been in power for more than four decades. -Reporting by Peter Ndoro from Harare