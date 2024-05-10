Nothing untoward about ZANU-PF observing elections: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says there’s nothing untoward about Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu-PF’s intentions to participate in the May 29 polls as election observers. Several opposition parties have raised concerns about the issue, with the African Transformation Movement (ATM) recently writing to the Electoral Commission to raise the alarm bells.

Ramaphosa made these remarks on the sidelines of his campaign trail in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. He says election observers will not interfere in the outcomes of the elections.

His first stop was Agnes Mfete’s house, where he met his former classmate.

After visiting a couple of houses, where residents raised issues of lack of service delivery and unemployment, Ramaphosa spent some time at the local Nkomo Village Mall to engage with the community.

His last stop was at the Masopha Sports Ground, where he addressed community members. The first citizen acknowledged the challenges that were raised and said the government was dealing with the various issues.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the campaign, Ramaphosa poured cold water over claims that allowing ZANU-PF to observe in the national and provincial elections risks tarnishing the legitimacy and credibility of South Africa’s electoral process.

The President of ATM has written to the IEC over the matter.

“ANC aligned with a number of parties across the world. When elections are held in our country there is nothing wrong with saying we are conducting elections and then exchanging notes. An observer mission is not interference. They are just coming to observe elections. We are transparent. There is nothing hidden. We are going to have the UN, etc. They are coming to observe elections and there is nothing wrong with that,” says Ramaphosa.