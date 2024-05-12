Allegations of ANC list manipulations being investigated: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 3 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says an investigation is under way into the discrepancies in Limpopo ANC candidates list. ANC provincial secretary, Reuben Madadzhe admitted that the names of five candidates who ranked high on the list have been relegated to lower positions.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the ANC Siyanqoba Rally in Malamulele, Limpopo.

Ramaphosa says ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has already started investigating alleged manipulation of the Limpopo ANC legislature candidates list.

Mbalula revealed two weeks ago that Limpopo has the highest complaints of alleged list tampering. Other provinces where alleged list manipulation is prevalent is KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and North West.

Ramaphosa says Mbalula will visit Limpopo soon to investigate the matter. Ramaphosa says there will be consequences against those found guilty.

“I said it’s a process that has been embarked upon so let’s wait to see the outcome of the process then we will be able to comment at a later stage. So, it’s a bit premature now as to what will happen. We need to find out what happened and how it happened but after that, we will be able to make a determination.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa says they will deal with anyone found guilty of corruption and maladministration in the Giyani Bulk Water project. The project was started in 2010 as a R90 million emergency contract to supply water to 55 villages in Giyani.

The project has now ballooned to R3.2 billion.

The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) is investigating alleged corruption and maladministration in the project.

“We have not shelved the project. It is being executed as we speak. With regard to the past, the past will be dealt with because things happened as they should have so that a separate matter that we are dealing with.”

NHI Bill

Ramaphosa says the new National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill aimed at providing everyone with quality healthcare will be signed into law soon.

“You should await news that we will publish soon about NHI, so the Bill is on my desk so watch the space.”

Scores of ANC supporters at the rally in Malamulele say they are hopeful that the party will resolve their service delivery challenges.

“We heard about the ANC renewal strategy; we are hopeful that that will help us get services but for now we are happy. ANC has helped us a lot because we have payments, we have RDP and electricity so people must not forsake ANC.”

Ramaphosa says he is satisfied with the 10-year tenure of the outgoing Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha.

Mathabatha has already indicated that he will not be returning as the premier after the general elections.