Ramaphosa pleased with thousands casting their votes abroad

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is pleased with the thousands of South Africans casting their votes abroad. He says the visuals he has been seeing, reminded him of the first democratic elections in 1994.

He says they are patriotic citizens who are putting their county first.

Ramaphosa says the party is pushing for a 70% voter turnout in the upcoming general elections. South Africans living abroad, have kicked off the general elections with long queues at international voting stations.

Elections 2024 | South Africans set to vote abroad:

Ramaphosa says come the 29th of May, the domestic polls will also see long queues of people voting to give the governing party a renewed mandate.

“I watched on tv and saw thousands of South Africans lining up to vote abroad. It reminded me of the 27th of April and come the 29th of May you will see. Woza,” says Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa says when the party constitutes the government of the seventh administration, those who are lazy, will not be included in the executive.

“In the 7th administration, those who are lazy won’t get in the executive. Those who put themselves first won’t get in and the thieves can just forget.”

The ANC is pushing for millions of supporters to go out and vote for the party, in order for it to win the elections outright.

Video: Elections 2024 – Ramaphosa takes ANC’s campaign to Mandeni