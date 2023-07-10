Zimbabwean law enforcement agencies have urged political parties to ensure that they comply with processes when they host rallies.

This after some opposition parties cried foul over interference in the hosting of their gatherings ahead of the elections next month.

The Citizens for Coalition Change’s rallies have been affected on several occasions.

According to the statement released by the Zimbabwean Police General head office, the recent skirmishes where political parties have been denied rights to have political rallies are discrediting the electoral process.

It says political parties must be allowed to have gathering unless there are valid reasons to warrant such rejections.

Police also say they want the elections to be free, fair and peaceful and urged regulating authorities to thoroughly consult before coming up with decisions to deny any political player opportunity to hold a rally or meeting.