Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Sihle Zikalala says his department will ensure that a Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court building in Gauteng will be swiftly completed.

The department says the R94 million project in Pretoria has stalled for over a decade.

On Thursday, Zikalala visited the project as part of kick-starting all stalled public works projects across the country. He has promised that his department will work together with the community to facilitate the work.

“We are asking for progress as far as the Mamelodi project; we are going to intervene, and we will put in place a system that will ensure proper and effective communication with communities because that court has been delayed partly because of disruptions from communities and part of the business forums. We are very concerned about the failure of companies to finish work because of liquidation, and so we would like to see the progress of this magistrates’ court completed with speed.”

Mamelodi Magistrates’ court still incomplete due to years of construction delays