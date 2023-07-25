“Which mistaken identity?” This was a question State witness, Zandile Khumalo, posed to Advocate Zandile Mshololo who was cross-examining her on Tuesday morning. This was when Mshololo referred to a form from the identity parade Zandile attended at the Jeppe Police Station on the 29 October 2014, three days after the former Orlando Pirates keeper, Senzo Meyiwa’s killing.

Mshololo: I understand what you are saying here. The form here says you indicated someone. Zandi: Maybe he should be called to comment on what he wrote there because I even said there were similarities. Even when I left the room I knew it was not him. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 25, 2023

The form says Zandile identified one of the suspects as one of the two alleged intruders who entered the house on the evening Meyiwa was shot.

Mshololo: At Jeppe Police Station, you pointed someone out who turned out not to be the person who committed the crime. That was your first mistaken identity.

Zandi: What do you mean mistaken identity, because I never said it was him, but that there were similarities.

Mshololo: I understand what you are saying here, but the form says you indicated someone.

Zandi: Maybe he should be called to comment on what he wrote there because I even said there were similarities. Even when I left the room I knew it was not him.

In court last week, Zandile dock identified accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi, as the taller intruder, who was “a little bit light in complexion”, who entered the house following the short intruder who was carrying a gun.

On two occasions since she stepped onto the witness stand last week, Zandile intimated even the first intruder who had dreadlocks and entered the house carrying a gun could be among the five men sitting in the dock, accused of the crime.

“As I said, two people came in, one of them I have already pointed out. This other one, I said I have suspicions and people change and I didn’t want to point people based on suspicions. Even if you were to ask me I would point him out.”

Proceedings kicked off on Tuesday with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng rebuking both the witness and Advocate Nxumalo following a heated exchange between the two in court on Monday, when Zandile sternly told the counsel to mind his tone when he addressed her.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo then kicked off her cross-examination facing a lot of objections from the state on the diagram indicating the bullet entry wound on Meyiwa’s upper body, the bullet’s trajectory and exit point at the back.

The state rose to say what the witness was asked to comment on required expert knowledge.

Mshololo’s attempts to question once again to interrogate the witness on a statement by Meyiwa’s brother-in-law Leslie Hlophe who is said to have made a statement about a call he received from Kelly Khumalo and a telephone conversation he had with Tumelo Madlala after the shooting.

Mshololo: I put it to you that accused 5 denies the allegations. He was never there. Do you have any comment on that? Zandi: As I explained, I saw two people who entered the house. As to how he is involved, we can leave that to the police.#SABCnews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 25, 2023

To the end, Zandile has vehemently denied that there could be any other version of what happened in the house other than that two intruders entered the house, demanded cellphones and money before a scuffle ensued leading to the killing of Meyiwa.

She has denied accusations that, that story was a fabrication by those who were in the house.

Zandi: When would we have had the chance to build up that story. Because others went out and I was the last to go out to go to MaPhiri and when we came back we went to the hospital, and when we come back from the hospital, there are police officers at home. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) July 25, 2023

Zandile has concluded testimony in court and the state has called Khaya Ngcatshe, a neighbour who has deposed a statement that he heard a commotion, pushing and shoving from the Khumalo household before a shot went off.

The trial continues.