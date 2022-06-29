The Special Tribunal has ordered that a company which was awarded a multimillion-rand PPE tender by the Gauteng Health Department pay back all profits earned from the contract.

The tribunal has declared as unlawful and invalid, the R103-million tender awarded to Zakheni Strategic Supplies, following an application by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

According to the SIU, Director of Zakheni Thembile Sangoni is related to former presidential spokesperson Khuselo Diko.

“The SIU investigation into the Department of Health in Gautentg revealed that Zakheni was awarded a R103-million tender without following regulations governing the procurement process. SIU probe uncovered that on the 19th of April 2020, the department received a quotation from Zakheni through its CFO for the supplies of PPE’s like gloves and masks. 24 hours later the department issued a commitment letter to Zakheni signed by the CFO,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explains.