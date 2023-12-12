Zahara remembered for her music’s message of unity and cultural pride

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Multi-award-winning songstress Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara, has been remembered for the messages of unity and cultural pride that she carried through her music.

The 35-year-old died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday night.

The musician released five studio albums, with her 2011 debut album Loliwe going double platinum.

Throughout her career, the self-taught guitarist was honoured with 17 South African Music Awards (Samas), three Metro FM awards, and a Nigeria Entertainment award.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM)’s Mxolisi Makhubu says South Africa has lost a music icon.

“The African Transformation Movement expresses its deepest sorrow at the news of the passing of Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana, an illustrious musical icon whose influence on the South African music landscape was unparalleled.”

“We extend condolences to Zahara’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time and wish for all South Africans to remember her not just for her musical genius but also for the message she carried through her art. A message of unity, resilience and cultural pride,” adds Makhubu.

Mabuyane’s message of support

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has joined the chorus of South Africans expressing their condolences to the singer’s family.

Mabuyane says her passing is a devastating blow.

The Premier’s spokesperson, Yanga Funani, says the provincial government mourns with the people who loved and supported Zahara.

“She was a sensational artist whose achievements in the industry are unparalleled. We thank her for her contributions that have placed not just her name on higher pedestals but the province of her birth as well. We thank the Mkutukana family for lending her talent to the world.”

“Sadly, we have been robbed of celebrating her future successes. Premier Mabuyane has sent his deepest condolences to the family and those in the arts and culture sphere who walked this road with Zahara,” explains Funani.

COSATU’s tribute

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) says they are deeply saddened at the passing away of the AfroPop star.

The trade union says this is a tragic loss not only to the family but also to the country who loved and appreciated her music career.

COSATU spokesperson Matthew Parks says Zahara leaves an indelible mark.

“It is a sad loss, we wish the family well. Only time can heal such tragic wounds. But nonetheless they should take some comfort [in knowing] that millions of South Africans are with them during the period of grief.”

Tributes pour in as singer Zahara passes away: