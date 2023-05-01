The South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC), a youth-led economic advocacy group says South African youth need to be involved in the formulation of policies that will aid in the country’s economic recovery.

This as the country’s official youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24-years-old, stands at 61%, according to Statistics South Africa.

The council says that it would host its inaugural youth economic indaba, starting next week in Kwamashu in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Indaba will focus on discussions on the economic challenges facing the youth.

National spokesperson for the South African Youth Economic Council, Sthandiwe Msomi says, “The role of young people in formulating economic policy, and plans, and development is important because South Africa is a relatively young population and when you talk about those who are mostly affected by youth unemployment, it is young people themselves. We also find that we have a lot of young people who are going to universities, and going to school and acquiring the necessary skills to actually drive our economy forward. So, part of engaging with our leaders and stakeholders, must involve the voice of young people.”

KwaMashu set to host Youth Economic Indaba: