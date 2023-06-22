Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the goal of this year’s second National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) investment roundtable should be to create a platform to identify possible linkages between young people and potential investors, among other things.

Mashatile says government stands ready to contribute towards the National Youth Development Agency’s R500 million investment ambitions.

He delivered the keynote address at the NYDA Investment Summit in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

“We need to make sure that young people get the kind of education and training they need to adapt quickly to the workplace of the future. We urge business leaders to work with the government to develop skill-based initiatives that can meet the urgent needs of the economy. The government cannot do this alone, as the government is not an employment creator, but rather ensures that there is an enabling environment for the private sector and other actors to create employment.”

Mashatile has also urged the youth to work with government in the implementation of its programmes.

“We want to see more youth people participating and driving economic growth and development in our country. Many always say that the government is very good with coming up with programmes, but when it comes to implementation, siya jikajika, so I want to make a call to you, as young people to come in to that space of implementation. The policies are there, the programmes are there, we have to do what I call the discipline of execution.”

Mashatile’s key note address: