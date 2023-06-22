Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the goal of this year’s second National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Investment Roundtables should be to create a platform to identify possible linkages between young people and potential investors and to increase capital investment towards youth development programs.

Delivering the keynote address at the NYDA Investment Summit in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, the Deputy President says government stands ready to contribute towards the NYDA’s R500-million investment ambitions.

“We need to make sure that young people get the kind of education and training they need to adapt quickly to the workplace of the future. We urge business leaders to work with the government to develop skill-based initiatives that can meet the urgent needs of the economy. Government cannot do this alone, as government is not an employment creator, but rather ensures that there is an enabling environment for the private sector and other actors to create employment.”

NYDA hosts investment roundtable:

Goals

During his address, Mashatile outlined the following goals for the summit:

To present pathways of market accessibility through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA);

• To advance the growth and development of SMME’s through financial and non-financial support;

• To increase capital investment towards youth development programmes; and

• To create a platform to identify possible market linkages between young people and potential investors.