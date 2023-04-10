Western Cape traffic authorities say they remain on alert as holidaymakers are set to return home following the Easter weekend.

The provincial spokesperson, Jandre Bakker, says no major incidents have been reported on the province’s roads since the start of the long weekend.

Two people were however killed in a three-vehicle pile-up on Sir Lowry’s Pass near Somerset West on Friday. Bakker has urged motorists to be cautious.

“Traffic volumes are at expected levels with a slight increase expected between 2pm and 6pm on Monday. We remain on high alert for especially long distance and public transport that may be returning after religious gatherings associated with the Easter period. We urge road users to be patient, rest regularly, buckle up, don’t drink and drive and don’t exceed the indicated speed limit. Only overtake when it is both lawful and safe.”

Easter Traffic | Some motorists unhappy with law enforcement officials:

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation says traffic volumes on major roads are expected to peak today as travellers return home following the Easter long weekend.

The RTMC has commended travellers for being generally well behaved during the weekend. But it says it is concerned that close to 700 people have been arrested across the country for various offences.