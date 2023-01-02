The N3 Toll Concession warns that traffic from Durban heading towards Gauteng had already reached peak conditions by 10:30am in the morning.

At the Mariannhill Toll Plaza outside Durban, 1900 vehicles per hour were counted at 11am.

Traffic on N3 between Durban and Joburg increasing:

Traffic volumes are expected to pick up for most of the day. The toll concession company earlier estimated that such heavy traffic would only be experienced from the late afternoon into the night over the past weekend.

However, holidaymakers seem to have opted to head home later than expected.

N3TC operations manager, Thania Dhoogra says these high traffic volumes will put extra pressure on authorities and emergency services.

She adds: “N3TC appeals to all road users to partner with us in ensuring the safety, convenience and mobility of everyone on the N3 toll route by adhering to the rules of the road, buckling up, ensuring that you are visible to other road users at all times, and sharing the road responsibly.”

N3 traffic volumes expected to increase this Monday:

Paramedics ready to respond to emergencies

N1 Limpopo traffic swelling

The flow of southbound traffic on the N1 in Limpopo has increased in the past few hours.

Traffic authorities are monitoring the situation and say there is high visibility of law enforcement

The number of vehicles driving past the Kranskop toll plaza heading south towards Gauteng has also gone up.

More than 1300 vehicles have been recorded passing the Kranskop toll plaza per hour by eleven in the morning.

The northbound traffic volumes are lower with preliminary statistics standing at just below 200 vehicles passing through the toll plaza per hour.

Western Cape expects traffic to rise later

Western Cape Traffic officials say they expect traffic in and out of the Province to pick up later in the day as visitors make their way back home after celebrating the New Year.

Department spokesperson Jandre Bakker says traffic volumes along coastal roads have been high as thousands spend their day at the beach.

He says, “Western Cape roads are still calm after a busy day yesterday with traffic volumes on mainly coastal routes being quite high with especially day visitors. We are expecting traffic volumes to increase today as people make their way home on the public holiday and then we expect a second peak next weekend.”