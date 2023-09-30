“The severe storm over the long weekend has kept 16 Western Cape schools closed down from 39 closed on Tuesday and 21 closed on Wednesday. We are pleased that the recovery effort is proceeding quickly, allowing schools to reopen successfully. Our officials are working with schools to ensure that all can reopen as soon as possible, and we encourage parents to keep in contact with their school for updates regarding closures.”

Severe Weather | Eleven lives lost in Western Cape due to heavy rains: