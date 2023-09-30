The Western Cape Education Department says it has made significant progress in re-opening schools after severe storms battered the province earlier this week.
Eleven people were killed and thousands others displaced. The provincial Education Minister, David Maynier says they have made the reopening of schools their priority.
Severe Weather | Eleven lives lost in Western Cape due to heavy rains:
Authorities say they have made good progress with reopening roads that were closed in the province due to the recent flooding.
The Overberg region has been described as a quick win, particularly around Villiersdorp, where single-lane traffic is now operational.
Coastal roads servicing, among others, Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay are also open. The town of McGregor, however, remains cut off.