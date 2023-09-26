Eleven people are confirmed dead due to a severe weather system, that hit the Western Cape. According to police reports four of the victims were children aged between 7 and 12 years old.

With heavy rains and strong winds subsiding, clean up assessments and repairs are under way across in the province. This while many roads remain inaccessible and dangerous.

The City of Cape Town says eight people, including four children, died in seperate incidents caused by electrocution amid inclement weather.

Over recent days, heavy rainfall and gale force winds, caused widespread destruction across the Western Cape.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell elaborates.

“The Disaster Operations Centre has had confirmation of eight fatalities caused by electrocution, four people died in the COVID -19 informal settlement in Driftsands, as well as four children in the Klipfontein area.“

Authorities say flooding in the Theewaterskloof municipal area also claimed three lives.

Municipal Manager Wilfred Solomons-Johannes says, “One person died in Villiersdorp, another in Botriver and a third died on a farm in Vierboom.”

He says the N2 at Botriver remains closed, including all other connecting routes in and out of Cape Town.

Thee Waterskloof Municipal Manager, Wilfred Solomons-Johannes says “The cold front has now surpassed that brings much improved conditions for emergency response teams and engineering crews to excelerate recovery operations. We can confirm that three people have died as a result of the flooding situation.”

Humanitarian Aid Organisation Gift of the Givers teams are working around the clock to provide aid to nearly 10 000 people in the Western Cape. The organisation distributed blankets, toiletries and warm meals to affected residents.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sablay, says they require more donations urgently.

Sablay says, “The need is huge. Our teams are scattered all over the Western Cape. We are currently busy in the Macassar and Sir Lowrys Pass Village area, where reports are coming through that communities are cut off. We have been called by the Theewaterskloof Municipality for urgent assistance as we know the Bot Rivier has burst its banks in areas such as Grabouw, Caledon, Botrivier and Riviersonderend, require our assistance.”

Some residents at the Goliath Estate informal settlement in Kraaifontein, are still struggling to dry their belongings.

“Don’t forget about us. Goliath Estate. Be with us, pray for us, please.”

“It’s a situation where you feel like any minute you going to pick up the flu. The weather is coming from underneath.”

Eskom says about 15 000 consumers in the Western Cape are currently without electricity.

The power utility has intensified efforts to restore power to the affected areas.

Since Monday, load shedding has been suspended due to damage to the electricity infrastructure.

VIDEO | Update on mop-up operations in Cape Town: