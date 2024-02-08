Western Cape High Court dismisses EFF’s case with costs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been dealt another legal blow after the Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs the party’s application against the suspension of six of its MPs including leader Julius Malema.

The ruling means the MPs will not be allowed to attend this evening’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Cape Town City Hall.

Meanwhile, the House Chairperson of Committees in the National Council of Provinces Jomo Nyambi, has dismissed Malema’s allegation that Parliament’s new rules seek to protect President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) urgent application for an interim interdict to prevent Parliament from implementing the new rules.

The rules prohibit MPs from interrupting the SONA and provide for the removal of MPs from the chamber if they engage in gross disorderly conduct. Nyambi says the new rules are necessary.

“All of them participated without exception right from the beginning and when it was adopted the amendment to the joint rules, it was presented to the National Assembly (NA) and duly adopted by the NA and it was also adopted by the National Council of Provinces. So for that reason, I would not interpret the rules as he (Malema) has said them. Because we think the rule is just trying to make sure that the decorum of the house and the manner in which it’s planned, it’s respected and it’s given the seriousness it deserves.”

