Wednesday marks eight years since Bafana Bafana captain and football icon Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on the 26th of October 2014 while visiting his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

The news sent shockwaves throughout South Africa as pressure mounted on police to arrest the perpetrators.

Five men are still on trial for the murder.

According to police reports, Meyiwa was killed around 20:00 on Sunday the 26th of October 2014.

Journalists flooded the Khumalo home in Zamo Section Vosloorus, a few hours after the fatal shooting.

Initial reports stated that two intruders entered the house Meyiwa was in, with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and five others, and demanded cellphones and other valuables.

A scuffle is said to have unfolded and Meyiwa was shot. The intruders fled on foot. He later died.

After years of no one being held accountable, in 2020, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that five suspects were arrested in Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal for the murder.

The accused have been on trial at the High Court in Pretoria, with the public keeping close watch on the proceedings.

