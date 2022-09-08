The second state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, a police officer stationed at the Vosloorus Police Station, Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa, has told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that Senzo Meyiwa had already been declared dead when they arrived at the Botshelong Hospital.

The state has called the second witness in the trial, Sergeant Patrick Mthethwa. The defense for accused 1 to 4 has stood to object to the witness saying they were seen outside court, watching court proceedings on the phone.

Mthethwa says it was at 20h55 when they received a call about a shooting that had taken place at a house on Kutloanong Street in the Mzamo Section of Vosloorus.

He says together with his colleague, Sergeant Mathebula, they proceeded to the house where they found a man who had identified himself as Themba Khumalo, the brother of the owner of the house, Gladness Khumalo.

However, Khumalo would not explain what had happened, only saying he had heard there had been a shooting and the person who was shot had been taken to hospital.

“He said it sounded like there was someone who had been shot and had been taken to hospital. It is at this point that we decided to proceed to the hospital,” says Mthethwa.

He, however, says onlookers told them of two men who were seen running from the house towards a nearby park.

Mthethwa says upon arrival at the hospital, they met a nurse who then directed them to a room where the deceased, whom he recognised as Senzo Meyiwa, lay. But he was already dead.

“She (the nurse) pointed to us the person and we saw that the person had been shot and the person had already passed away. I was able to recognise him. I saw someone I know from TV. He was Senzo Meyiwa.”

Pointing to his chest area, Mthethwa, says “I noticed there was something here,” referring to the fatal bullet wound.

Mthethwa: We then managed to get our colleagues to come stand guard at the hospital and got this lady who introduced herself as MaKhumalo to go with us back to the house." Court has adjourned!

Earlier in the trial, Advocated Malesela Teffo, who has since withdrawn from the case, had argued that the crime scene had been tampered with, insisting that Meyiwa was already dead by the time he was removed from the scene and transported to the hospital.

Teffo argued that the removal “of the body” amounted to contamination of the crime scene.

