Following much drama in the Senzo Meyiwa trial on Tuesday morning, the third witness in the case asked for an adjournment just before he could get into the details of moments before the fatal shooting of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.

“Why do we still have the media here?” asks Judge Maumela after the state complained about the “harassment” of the witness.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/uq6BwCK9Ww — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

Tumelo Madlala, a childhood friend of Meyiwa’s, has told the court that he arrived in Spriutview on Sunday afternoon of the fateful 26 October 2014.

He says the day before Meyiwa had called him to ask him if his girlfriend and mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo had sent him the money to travel to Johannesburg.

He says immediately after the call, an SMS confirmation came through on his phone confirming that the money had been deposited into his account.

“I used to come to visit him but that day he told me to get off in Spruitview and that I would get an offramp and that I should continue on it until the robots and that is where he would find me,” says Madlala.

Madlala says there were four occupants in the BMW X6 that came to fetch him in Spruitview at about 5pm on Sunday, with Senzo driving with Kelly Khumalo in the front seat and Kelly’s sister, Zandi together with Meyiwa’s friend, Mthokozisi seated in the backseat.

Spotting a blue t-shirt and jeans, Madlala has told the court they stopped to buy some liquor at a tavern on their way to Khumalo’s home, with Zandi and Mthoko being the ones going inside while Meyiwa and Khumalo remained outside being pictures taken by Madlala.

Madlala: While we were there Senzo realised he didn’t have cash and asked if no one had cash and if he would refund them. Zandi had the money and I think she took out R400. Then they bought what we were going to drink. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

He says upon arrival at Khumalo’s house they were introduced to Khumalo’s mother, Gladness.

“He told us this is Kelly’s mom and she is the one that looks after our child. We sat there and we drank,” while watching a football game between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Later on, he says a gentleman who was introduced as Longwe Twala, arrived.

Madlala: While we were there, food was being prepared. Baloyi: What else were you doing? Madlala: We were watching football. Who was playing? Chelsea and Manchester United. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

Being taken through a picture of the sitting room, depicting two black couches facing other, with a black mat in between and a TV stand with a TV set on top, Madlala has told the court that on the one couch sat Gladness Khumalo, Longwe and Zandi, while on the other he sat with Mthokozisi, and Senzo as well as Kelly at times.

It was already in the evening when Madlala and Mthokozisi stepped outside for a smoke and when they were done smoking, he wanted to go back inside, but Mthokozisi, who he says is also a cousin to Senzo’s wife Mandisa, suggested that they wait a bit to get the smoke off them before they go back inside.

Madlala: Myself and Mthoko went out to smoke and as I said the yard wall didn’t have a gate we just stood outside and smoked. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

It was at this stage that Madlala stood up and asked for a break.

Madlala: Can I please take a break? Five minutes. Court has adjourned.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

The court has previously heard that Meyiwa was shot just after 20h00 when, according to the state’s case, two intruders allegedly stormed into Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus and demanded cell phones before a scuffle allegedly ensued leading to the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalminder.

Madlala is expected to lay bare the details of exactly what happened when they were done smoking which was moment before the incident.

Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

There was drama in the morning when Judge Tshifiwa Maumela expressed frustration with the behaviour of the media when Madlala arrived in court.

The state told the court that Madlala was ambushed by the media on his arrival and was left petrified and uncomfortable.

Maumela disagreed with Advocate Baloyi that what needed to happen was the strengthening of the guidelines around the treatment of witness, saying the media had come to court knowing about the guidelines and had deliberately chosen to ambush the witness much against how the media is expected to treat witnesses.

Maumela: I’m saying for the purposes of the smooth running of proceedings, the witness won’t give testimony until this matter is resolved.” Between broadcasting and making the witness comfortable I choose the latter.#SenzoMeyiwatrial #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/LN62IRmBBz — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

The said members of the media apologised but the judge then ordered they be banned from the proceedings.

Maumela: We cannot allow a travesty to continue because we think people will take us on legally. Maumela says the comfort of the witness is paramount. He says members of the guilty of making the witness uneasy should be kicked out of court. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/lJMeD0xBhX — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 13, 2022

Court has resumed with Madlala back on the witness stand.