The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says there were thundershowers over various parts of KwaZulu-Natal last night. In Kokstad, there were fine hail stones that covered parking lots, roads and the tops of the hills, giving the appearance of snow.

Although the SAWS did issue a warning of possible disruptive rainfall, KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi says no serious incidents have been reported to disaster management teams.

Mngadi says, “I will say there were some instances where the rain was heavy in some parts of the province. Especially over the North Coast, I think areas like Richards Bay and Mtunzini recorded the highest amount, with Richards Bay recording about 25 millimetres and Mtunzini, which is about 38 millimetres of rain. That was Mtunzini. And then again areas over the South Coast did receive an amount of rain, but it was not as heavy as the North Coast. The Durban area received about 17 millimetres.”

Meanwhile, Wiseman Dlamini says the weather over KwaZulu-Natal should remain clear or partly cloudy until a cold front is expected on Sunday.

“On Sunday we have another cold front coming through. It’s gonna give light rain or showers over the South Coast of the province. Otherwise other areas on Sunday should remain generally clear. And then on Monday that front will give us some showers over the eastern parts of KZN. Clearance of the weather expected from Tuesday afternoon,” Dlamini says.

South African Weather Report:

Morning satellite image for today 1 June 2023. Showing a cut-off low pressure system south-east of the country extending to the south-east coast, where showers are expected to continue this morning. pic.twitter.com/0QZaGnEXLk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 1, 2023