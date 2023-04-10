The South African Weather Services has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds in southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather forecaster Wisani Maluleke says, “KwaZulu-Natal, we are expecting 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms over southern part of the province and then otherwise it’s 30 percent in the northern part of the province.

We also have a warning level 2 – yellow level two warning of severe thunderstorm which are expected in the southern part of the province. These severe thunderstorms assisted with strong damaging wind and even possibility of some flooding impact over the southern part of the province. On Monday we are also expecting 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.”

SA Weather Forecast | 10 April 2023:

The province is still recovering from the damage that last year’s floods caused.

However a number of beaches have been opened in the Durban area as holidaymakers return to the province’s golden beaches.