The South African Weather Service has forecast a return of sunny days to KwaZulu-Natal next week. Over 100 millilitres of rain has fallen across KwaZulu-Natal in the past few days.

However, Forecaster Odirile Modipa says going forward we are looking at a clearing in the weather. “We only have a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers for today, clearing from the east tomorrow and we only have a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers in the western parts of KZN.

“We are expecting these conditions to last for the rest of the week. In the next 7 days, it’s generally good weather from now onwards.” Modipa adds.

An 8-year-old girl is still missing after the Umsunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg swept her away on Thursday. The river burst its banks following heavy rainfall in the province.