The South African Weather Service has issued a Level 2 weather warning for the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal including Ulundi and Richard’s Bay.

Weather forecaster Odirile Modipa has warned people of possible severe thunderstorms, localised damage to infrastructure and settlements.

Modipa has warned of localised flooding of roads and low-lying bridges.

“We are looking at giving a yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the northeastern parts of KZN. The extreme north, Ulundi and down to the northeast coast in Richard’s Bay for this evening. This rain is expected to clear overnight,” says Modipa.

