The Head of the eThekwini Municipality Integrity Investigations Unit, Mbuso Ngcobo, has told the Durban High Court that his unit avoided a paper trail in forensic investigations.

Ngcobo is the first State witness to be called in the trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 others in relation to an allegedly fraudulent multi-million-rand 2017 Durban Solid Waste removal tender.

Earlier today, Gumede’s legal team led by Advocate Jay Naidoo, told the court that they were given incomplete documents by the State.

Naidoo’s cross examination of Ngcobo, “Who gave the approval for it to be outsourced? It was a per recommendation submitted to me. As things stand now, we have to accept those were verbal recommendation with no record anywhere, that how the forensic process works normally. Like I said, when I was referring to minutes, we don’t usually keep minutes to matters relating to forensic investigations because we avoid the possibility of matters being leaked to the media.”

