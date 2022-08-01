The Durban High Court is due to conduct a pre-trial hearing in the R320-million fraud and corruption case against former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused.

Judge Sharmaine Balton ordered that the hearing be held in open court after legal teams met with her in the chambers last week.

Several of the accused had told the court that they have not been able to appoint legal teams due to financial problems after assets were seized by the state.

The trial was due to start on July 18. The case involves an alleged irregular Durban Solid Waste tender in 2017.

In the video below, Legal Analyst Attorney Modidima Mannya​ unpacks Gumede’s court case:

Gumede declines nomination for KZN leadership

Gumede has since declined nomination as Provincial Treasurer of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, despite being nominated unopposed for the position.

The nomination process for ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s top five leaders took place earlier this month in Durban as part of the ruling party’s elective provincial conference.

Gumede declined the nomination due to the step aside resolution which was adopted at the ANC 54th National Conference.

The resolution in question requires that ANC members who are alleged to have been involved in corruption should “step aside” pending further investigation.

More details in the video below: