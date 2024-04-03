Sol Plaatje Municipality to implement water shutdown for repairs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Local Municipality in the Northern Cape says its ready for the planned water shutdown that is set to take place from Thursday night until next week Monday. The municipality says the shutdown will be implemented to fix major leaks on the bulk pipelines.

Residents have been urged to store water despite the provision that has been made by the municipality.

“Repairs are to be affected on four major leaks on the pipeline from Riverton to Kimberley that have been the source of excessive water losses and threatening to collapse our water supply. We will be enforcing emergency basic water supply by placing treasure tanks in most of the areas. Special supply provision has been made for hospitals, old age homes and other critical centres,” says Sol Plaatje Executive Mayor, Kagisho Sonyoni.

The CEO of Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI), Sharon Steyn says that while the water shutdown is a disadvantage for businesses, she hopes their members have adequately prepared.

It is difficult and we understand that this has to happen, it is a planned shutdown, Sol Plaatje has been very transparent up until now and they are dealing with it, but it is a difficult situation for business to not have water for four days.”