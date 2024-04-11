Water still not restored in some Sol Plaatje Municipality areas

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje Municipality in the Northern Cape is struggling to restore water across the city, following a planned five-day water shutdown that was initiated to repair four major leaks that were causing water loss and refurbishment of some of the infrastructure. The municipality assured residents that water would be restored by Monday.

However, some areas still have not received water and residents are demanding answers from the municipality.

The municipality says this is due to low levels at the Newton reservoir.

Sol Plaatje Municipal Manager Thapelo Matlala says they are working around the clock to resolve the issue that is affecting water supply.

“We are looking at the amount of water that is going into the pipeline, the amount of water that we are producing and all that. We will be doing the different calculations from those calculations; we will know when exactly we will be able to get the Newton full. I can tell you now, it will take a number of days, it is not something that we can just do quickly, it is something I cannot say the water will be there tomorrow, it is going to take a number of days.”

Chairperson of Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NOCCI), Dudley Dally, says both businesses and residents are suffering the financial burden caused by the municipality’s inconsistencies and failures.

“This water problem has now affected businesses, not only businesses but the residents as well. People made provision for five days and a little bit extra but now for three days we got no water, businesses cannot operate, restaurants cannot operate, they need water. Jojo tanks need to be filled, but it also costs money to fill those jojo tanks because you can’t go with buckets to the municipality to fill your jojo tank. ”

Meanwhile, students at the Sol Plaatje University expressed how the city’s water crisis is affecting them.

“It’s really hard for us to do anything like even to drink. Even when the water does come back, it is brown and undrinkable. I feel like if we drink that water, we will get sick.”

Another student says, “We can’t go to school without bathing and sometimes even washing your laundry, you can’t do that because there is no water.”

While the municipality has failed to establish a deadline for when the water supply will be stabilised, they have assured residents that arrangements would be made for temporary supply. Report by Clement Matroos