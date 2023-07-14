Water has started coming out of the taps in some of the areas affected by Rand Water’s 58 hour water shutdown.

The water cuts started on Tuesday night and ends on Friday.

This was part of Rand Water’s maintenance and upgrades of its water infrastructure.

On Thursday, some residents in Soweto complained about the lack of water tankers in their area.

Others had to walk long distances to fetch water from neighbouring communities.

Rand Water has said that the full water restoration will take some time as some reservoirs had run dry and have to be replenished.

VIDEO: Soweto residents affected by planned water shutdown: