The Botshabelo Unemployment Movement says several Free State residents, in the Ngwathe Local Municipality, remain disgruntled over the lack of working water services.

Last week, residents of Tumahole and Kroonstad took to the streets over water issues.

The Ngwathe municipal building was torched, allegedly by protestors.

Some locals also reportedly torched the home of Ngwathe Mayor, Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni, in Schonkenville.

The Movement’s spokesperson Mooketsi Diba says, “We are condemning the torching of the mayor’s family house. But coming to the issue on the table, people deserve better than what the municipality has been giving them. The water from the tank is not good for drinking. When we ask the people, they say the JoJo tanks that have been put in the area have been without water for many months. Old people have to walk for many kilometres to fetch water and the young girls are in danger because when they go to fetch water, we have this element of criminality and their lives are in danger.”

