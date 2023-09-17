The Weather Services has again appealed to residents, especially motorists, in the coastal towns of the KwaZulu- Natal, Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces to be cautious after high tide surges wreaked havoc across a number of coastal communities sweeping away cars and flooding nearby homes and businesses.

This after stormy weather conditions combined with a spring tide caused damage along the Western Cape, Southern Cape, and Eastern Cape coast on Saturday.

Garth Sampson, spokesperson of the Weather Service in the Eastern Cape, says, “These conditions form in isolation every month and every other week, but when they form all together at once, it’s what we would call a perfect storm. This causes lots of damage on the coastline from Mossel Bay all the way to Port Alfred where we’ve got reports of willows, having serious damage with Jefferys Bay also affected Beachview, Seaview, and Manglods Polls.”

