[WARNING: GRAPHIC – THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS THAT MAY OFFEND SENSITIVE READERS]

Two men have been burnt to death in their car at Nzhelele outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo in an apparent mob attack.

Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo says three suspects allegedly robbed a woman of her cellphone and attempted to kidnap her in full view of bystanders.

The men drove off after she screamed for help. However, community members chased them and caught up with them after their car crashed.

Two were killed after the vehicle they were in was torched.

The third suspect escaped, but was later arrested and will appear at the Siloam Magistrate Court.

Mojapelo says cases of robbery, attempted kidnapping, two counts of murder, and malicious damage to property will be opened.