The National Education Department has raised concerns about the recent spate of suicides at a Gauteng high school over the past month. Since the beginning of August five people died from ingesting poison at the Tsakane Secondary School.

Four pupils and a staff member took their own lives.

A boy learner is currently in hospital after he drank poison at the school in full view of other learners in a failed suicide attempt.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has urged parents to be on the look out for any warning signs.

SADAG found that 10% of all teen deaths are due to suicide, the second most common cause of death in people aged 15 to 29.

It says contributing factors include high rates of underlying mental illnesses, loneliness, bullying, academic pressure and a history of childhood sexual abuse or violence.

Police investigations continue into the cause of the suicides.

