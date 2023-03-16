Five suspected hitmen have been arrested in Cato Manor in Durban.

Police brief the media following the arrests:

Police have confirmed the discovery of a number of firearms including AK47s at the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the provincial MEC of Community Safety Sipho Hlomuka are at the scene.

The arrests follow several high-profile hits, including the most recent when rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane who were shot dead outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban last month.