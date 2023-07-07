It is still not clear whether the Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the forthcoming BRICS Summit. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes in Ukraine.

The summit will take place in Sandton, Johannesburg, between the 22nd and the 24th of August. South Africa’s lead organiser of the summit, Professor Anil Sooklal says it will start with a business forum.

Sooklal says leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will reflect on global issues when they address the summit after the business forum.

“Starting on the 22 August with the Business Forum at the Sandton Conversion Centre and all the BRICS leaders will address the closing session of the business forum and following the business forum there will be a leaders retreat that President Ramaphosa will host where all the five BRICS leaders will have an open agenda to reflect on the global environment and exchange views. On the 23rd it is the BRICS Summit itself. The morning will be the retreat and early afternoon we will convene the BRICS that President Ramaphosa will chair.”

