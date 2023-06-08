President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly held a telephone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on issues related to the African peace initiative in an effort to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

According to several media reports, the call was confirmed by the Kremlin.

Kremlin announced in a statement that President Putin will receive a delegation of several African heads of state in the near future. It further indicated that discussions also focused on the second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg at the end of July and the upcoming BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in August, but provided no further details, including whether Putin would attend in person.

A statement from the Presidency on Tuesday indicated that Ramaphosa hosted a discussion with his 5 African counterparts who agreed to engage with both Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the elements for a ceasefire and a lasting peace in the region.

Ramaphosa-Putin discuss Brics Summit and African peace effort:

