UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting in Sudan and appealed to the leaders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis.

“I urge all those with influence over the situation to use it in the cause of peace; to support efforts to end the violence, restore order, and return to the path of transition,” he said.

“The humanitarian situation in Sudan was already precarious and is now catastrophic.”

Meanwhile, Political analyst and specialist on Sudan and horn of Africa Sabir Ibrahim says the over 10 million people in Sudan’s capital Khartoum are enduring constant bombardment and are suffering.

Fierce clashes persist across the country with fighting between rival armed factions continuing for a third day.

A doctors’ union in Sudan has said that violence between the army and a paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces has left around 100 people dead.