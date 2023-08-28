The war in Sudan is fueling a humanitarian emergency of epic proportions as the viral conflict, coupled with hunger, disease and displacement now threatens to consume the entire country.

That’s the message from the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths who again warned that the longer the fighting between two military factions continued, the more devastating the impact would be.

Griffiths’ hard-hitting statement also warned that hundreds of thousands of children were already severely malnourished and were at imminent risk of death if left untreated.

With millions displaced inside the country, nearly one million people have fled across borders in an already acutely fragile region.

The UN warns that most people have no access to medical treatment while the conflict has decimated the healthcare sector with most hospitals out of service.

Griffiths called for humanity to prevail, emphasizing that it was well past time for all those fighting to put the people of Sudan above the pursuit of power or resources.