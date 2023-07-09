United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned an air strike in Omdurman in Sudan which reportedly killed at least 22 people on Saturday.

The strike was carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces.

In a statement, Guterres says he is appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across the Darfur region, expressing concern also at reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States as the conflict only expands beyond the capital Khartoum.

Guterres warned that the ongoing conflict between two military factions had pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region.

He reiterated his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities.

The Secretary General urged the parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and to enable humanitarian action.

On Friday, UN Humanitarian Chief Martin Griffiths described Sudan as a place of no hope at the moment.