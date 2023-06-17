Sudanese health authorities said 17 people including five children were killed in an airstrike in southern Khartoum on Saturday.

“Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes,” the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, on Friday the United States and United Nations have said the situation in Sudan’s region of West Darfur could herald a repeat of past mass atrocities there as fighting in Sudan reached its third month.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out on April 15 but quickly spread westward, hitting cities in the Kordofan and Darfur regions.

Activists said El Geneina, on the border with Chad, has been particularly badly hit.