The uMhlathuze Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal plans to implement new bylaws to address the scourge of public drinking that has taken centre stage in the area.

The Municipality’s spokesperson Mdu Ncalane says it is in the process of strengthening enforcement to curb drinking in public that’s also related to road crashes and fatalities. Ncalane says the city will take drastic action against transgressors.

“The City of uMhlathuze wishes to make a public call for comments for members of the public and communities as well as NGOs and all other concerned stakeholders to make comments on the new set of bylaws that are called the City of uMhlathuze Roads and Safety bylaws. These bylaws include such things as races and sports on public roads, pedestrians and drinking in public. Drinking liquor in public, road safety and response to accidents and all other related activities as such.”

