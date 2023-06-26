Umalusi, the council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, has warned the public against the mushrooming of illegal online institutions.

Umalusi manager for accreditation and coordination, Gugulethu Nkambule says the increase in reported cases of fake certificates being sold to unsuspecting members of the public is also a cause for concern.

Dr Nkambule says some institutions issue students with fake letters, fake Umalusi accreditation certificates or fake emails bearing the Umalusi logo.

He says they are working with police to crack down on the bogus institutions.

“Such institutions circulate fake Umalusi accreditation certificates or fake emails purporting to be accredited by Umalusi. Some institutions issue students with fake letter bearing the Umalusi logo. The CEO of Umalusi Dr Rikometse has indicated that to date Umalusi has not accredited any online school to offer any of it’s qualifications.”

[PUBLIC NOTICE] Beware of bogus online schools and fake certificates sold via social media. @UmalusiSA @DBE_SA pic.twitter.com/47FXqkeaUJ — Elijah Mhlanga (@ElijahMhlanga) June 24, 2023