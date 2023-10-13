UMALUSI concerned about rolling blackouts ahead of matric exams

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Quality assurance body, UMALUSI says it is ready to administer the 2023 matric examination.

A total of 921 000 candidates will sit for the National Senior Certificate exams set to start on the 30th of this month and end on December the fifth.

UMALUSI has briefed the media in Johannesburg on its readiness to administer the exams. It says it is satisfied that all structures involved in running the exams are functioning.

It, however, says rolling blackouts will still be a challenge and has advised assessment bodies to make alternative power supply arrangements.

UMALUSI CEO Doctor Mafu Rakometsi says, “I can report to the South African public that by large our system is ready to administer the 2023 final examinations. UMALUSI will be monitoring the conduct of examinations to ensure full compliance with all the relevant regulations. As we always do we wish to advise all assessment bodies to make alternative arrangements for the supply of power during the writing of examinations to mitigate the possibility of load shedding.”

VIDEO | UMALUSI briefing on Matric exams: